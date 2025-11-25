North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $26.95 Million Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. PTC makes up 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 17.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,789,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

