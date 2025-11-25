North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

