North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 6.3%

GOOG stock opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $319.80.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.