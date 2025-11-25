North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,307 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

