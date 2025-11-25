North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,578 Shares of Vertex, Inc. $VERX

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 122.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Vertex by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vertex by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

