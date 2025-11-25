NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 28.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

