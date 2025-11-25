Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.81 and traded as low as GBX 112. Netcall shares last traded at GBX 113.50, with a volume of 98,636 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netcall from GBX 130 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145.

Netcall Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.81. The stock has a market cap of £189.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported GBX 3.75 EPS for the quarter. Netcall had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netcall

Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission‑critical workflows, including two‑thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.

