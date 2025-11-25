Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Plans $4.10 Dividend

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

