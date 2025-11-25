Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.0%

ZM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $6,070,561.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.