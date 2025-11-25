National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2,144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

