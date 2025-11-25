Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Natera stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.64. 307,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,761. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. Natera has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,116 shares of company stock worth $45,800,290. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 140.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after purchasing an additional 732,156 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

