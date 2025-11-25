Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 56.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

NYSE CPAY opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

