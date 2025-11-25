Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 4,293 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.