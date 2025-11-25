Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MAA opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

