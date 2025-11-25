Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Movado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Movado Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 456,727 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

