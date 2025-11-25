Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 543,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

