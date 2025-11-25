Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Molten Ventures had a negative net margin of 369.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Molten Ventures Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 435.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.96. The company has a market cap of £765.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,089.45 and a beta of 1.25. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of GBX 215.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 498.40. The company has a current ratio of 197.67, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 per share, with a total value of £25,045.56. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,686 shares of company stock worth $5,110,728. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

