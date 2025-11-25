MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $474.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.05 and its 200 day moving average is $499.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

