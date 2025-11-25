Meteora (MET) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Meteora (MET) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Meteora has a total market cap of $156.38 million and approximately $118.94 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meteora token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meteora has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,628.23 or 0.99997983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meteora Token Profile

Meteora was first traded on October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,737,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,000,000 tokens. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. Meteora’s official message board is proposals.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag.

Meteora Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,737,558.511311 with 484,959,780.732946 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.31656644 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $99,394,659.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meteora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meteora using one of the exchanges listed above.

