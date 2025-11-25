Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,663 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

