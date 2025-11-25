Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,946,000 after buying an additional 130,599 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 60.2% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $294.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.50.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

