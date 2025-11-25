Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,637,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after buying an additional 781,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

