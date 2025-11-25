Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 775.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a PE ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock valued at $186,821,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

