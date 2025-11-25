Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.14. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 6,439 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 64.77%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

