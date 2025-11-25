Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

