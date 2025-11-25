Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $416,436.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $329,784.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,582,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,960,098.06. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 234,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

