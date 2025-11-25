Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.27 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $108.83 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.636841 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.01738532 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $106,338,347.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

