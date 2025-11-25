Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,127,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.