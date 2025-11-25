Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,196 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,807.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 477,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464,949 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,722,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,186,000 after purchasing an additional 337,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.