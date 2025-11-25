Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,486.6% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 549,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 928.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 479,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

