Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

