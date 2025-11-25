Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,976,000 after buying an additional 90,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after buying an additional 149,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

