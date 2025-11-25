MAGA (MAGA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, MAGA has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $449.73 thousand worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00000318 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $451,798.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

