Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

LMT opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.69. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $534.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

