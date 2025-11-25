Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 423,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after buying an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 3.7%

LYV stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.