Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.8950, with a volume of 284594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Liquidia Trading Up 3.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 328,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $9,447,553.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 430,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,229.84. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $474,310.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,032,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,181,897.93. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 956,178 shares of company stock worth $26,582,956 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 367,659 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,887,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

