Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.18 and traded as high as C$80.29. Linamar shares last traded at C$79.75, with a volume of 107,932 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LNR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linamar

Linamar Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.18.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.