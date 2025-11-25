Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,846,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,256,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of Barrick Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Scotiabank raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

