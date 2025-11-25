Legal & General Group Plc Has $99.95 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $99,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.