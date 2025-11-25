Legal & General Group Plc Has $99.95 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $99,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.