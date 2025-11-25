Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Ball worth $104,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

