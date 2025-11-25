Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 91,676 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Twilio worth $109,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,104 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

