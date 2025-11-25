Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9,134.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078,581 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $597,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,632,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,769,000 after buying an additional 1,699,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 117,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

