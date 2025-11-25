Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Billion Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 578,824.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Booking worth $1,675,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Booking by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,875.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,399.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

