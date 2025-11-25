Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6,498.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718,443 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 12.16% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $113,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

