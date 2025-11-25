Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,743,878 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,706,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $672.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

