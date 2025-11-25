Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 774,681 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15,755.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of IQVIA worth $122,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

