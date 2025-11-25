Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,030,962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7,295.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030,962 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of NIKE worth $218,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2%

NKE stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.