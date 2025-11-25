Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

