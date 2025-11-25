Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $14.41. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 148,606 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $208.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.