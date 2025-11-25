Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Kimelman & Baird LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $152.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

